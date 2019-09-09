Earthquake jolts J-K, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region

New Delhi: Two consecutive earthquakes hit Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon. An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh at 12:10 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:10:31 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.1 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.

Half an hour later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the same region again at 12:40 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:40:16 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.0 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.