 Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Pithoragarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEarthquake in Uttarakhand: Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Pithoragarh

Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Pithoragarh

The first tremor of 4.2 magnitude hit at around 1.34 am on Sunday. It was followed by three more tremors, the two of which were of 2.7 magnitude and 2.8 magnitude, respectively, district disaster management officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Earthquake in Uttarakhand | PTI

Pithoragarh, August 7: Four low-intensity tremors were felt in Uttarakhand's border district of Pithoragarh and adjoining areas, an official said on Monday.The first tremor of 4.2 magnitude hit at around 1.34 am on Sunday. It was followed by three more tremors, the two of which were of 2.7 magnitude and 2.8 magnitude, respectively, district disaster management officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said.

The three quakes that followed the first one occurred at around 1.37 am, 2.48 am and 6.52 am Sunday, respectively, he added. The tremors were felt in Rongkong, Nabhi and Bundi in the Vyas Valley region of the district, causing panic among the residents, Mahar said.

The quakes with a depth of 10 km had their epicentre in Milam on the India-China border, he said. Though the official confirmed the occurrence of four tremors in all, a villager named Bhupal Singh Ronkali of Rongkong said, "Actually, we felt seven tremors between 1.30 am to 5 am on Sunday."

Read Also
10 Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged After 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East China's Shandong;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Pithoragarh

Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Pithoragarh

Haryana Violence: Pictures From Government's Bulldozer Drive In Nuh

Haryana Violence: Pictures From Government's Bulldozer Drive In Nuh

Haryana Violence: HC Stays Govt's Bulldozer Action In Riot-Hit Nuh

Haryana Violence: HC Stays Govt's Bulldozer Action In Riot-Hit Nuh

Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA On Shabir Ahmad Shah's Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA On Shabir Ahmad Shah's Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

WATCH: 2 Men Claiming To Be UP Police Personnel Threaten Pan Seller By Wielding Gun In Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: 2 Men Claiming To Be UP Police Personnel Threaten Pan Seller By Wielding Gun In Uttar Pradesh