Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, locals recount experience of tremors | File Photo

New Delhi: The locals in the national capital who felt the earthquake tremors in the city in the early hours of Wednesday recounted their experiences of the jolt they faced.

The tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt at around 1.57 am in the national capital and nearby areas.

Speaking to ANI, a passenger at the New Delhi railway station said, "We were getting off an auto when we felt the tremors. The auto driver also got scared, and as I looked around, I could see others felt it too. It stopped soon after." An auto-driver, Ramesh said, "I was taking a passenger on the ride. We felt the tremors of the earthquake. The passenger deboarded. We felt it for quite some time."

|Social media users also took to the social media websites to share their experience and the termors they experienced.

Earthquake in delhi.. upar ki floors mein rahne wale give up hi kar dete hai…#earthquake pic.twitter.com/B601NuuQq8 — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) November 8, 2022

Another passenger waiting at the railway station said, "I felt the tremor. I told the people around me." A taxi driver, Yasin said, "We felt the ground shaking. Some people felt it, some did not." The people living and working overnight in Noida shared their experiences of the scenario erupting with the sudden strike of the earthquake.

Sunny, a working professional, said that once the earthquake was felt, the alarm of the office went off and they immediately ran outside the office.

"The guard rang the alarm once the earthquake came. The company had taken precautions. We all including the managers and HRs had come out of the building. The earthquake was tremendous. We were scared," he said.

Another person, Suraj Tiwari said that they remained outside the office for nearly 10 minutes as a precaution.

"I was taking my coffee and my seat shook. The alarm of the office went off after which we ran outside the building. We remained inside the office for nearly 10 minutes and then went inside and started our work," he said.

Big Breking



Earthquake tremors felt in East Up just now#earthquake pic.twitter.com/4kNok8JtBa — H Sultan (@h__sultan__) November 8, 2022

It's 2am in the morning and people are having a stroll on the streets... Reason - #Earthquake in #DelhiNCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OVW0PMcFXC — Aakash Biswas (@aami_aakash) November 8, 2022

Vishvesh, another local said, "We were working and then we started shaking. The alarm went off. We went outside the office." In Greater Noida, Prajusha, a local said, "I was in the office when earthquake occurred. Only after it ended did we realise it was a strong earthquake. We then left the building." Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

Big tremors felt in Delhi. That was scary. That's too much when you r watching horror movie. #Delhi_earthquake

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/LvHUASBofm — Gaurav Kapoor (@Gauravk12498321) November 8, 2022

"Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3, Occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.