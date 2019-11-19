Earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and UP

Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India today as a moderate earthquake struck a forested area of Nepal in the early hours of the evening.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake was near the India-Nepal border with its epicentre in Nepal's Khaptad National Park.
More details awaited.
