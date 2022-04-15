Earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 6.56 am, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The Earthquake was felt at 06:56 hours at 1176 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 and Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:07 AM IST