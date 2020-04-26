Early screening from January key to keeping COVID-19 numbers down in Tripura: Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister said that the reason behind implementing this advanced step was to ensure social distancing for preventing the spread of coronavirus. “The plan worked to a great extent. We are fortunate that only two positive cases have been reported and both the patients have already recovered making the State coronavirus-free,” Tripura Chief Minister told the Hindu

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases has gone up by 1,554 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.

According to Health Ministry's data, Manipur and Tripura have two coronavirus patients each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. India is currently under a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus. The lockdown, which began on March 25, has been extended till May 3.