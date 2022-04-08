Earlier could only meet 70% population, now free to meet 100%, says Babul Supriyo ahead of West Bengal bypolls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Ballygunge assembly bypoll Babul Supriyo on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he faces attacks over switching sides.

He said that earlier he could meet only 70 per cent of the population, but now after joining TMC, he can meet the entire 100 per cent.

"A communal stamp was imposed over my image. But it is not true. Earlier I could only meet 70 per cent. Now I am free to meet 100 per cent population. I am among those four-five singers who performed shows in Pakistan. When I was in BJP, I was not afraid of anyone. Now whoever wants to create controversy, can do so. I do not need to comment on them," Supriyo told ANI.

Supriyo on Thursday attended the Iftar party with West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim after campaigning along with Abhishek Banerjee.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Keya Ghosh for the seat while Saira Shah Halim is in the fray from CPI(M).

Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the ruling party at the Centre last year. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after he had resigned.

Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency Ballygunge in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that the party will win 250 seats in the next assembly elections if the BJP-led Centre "committed the mistake" of imposing President's rule in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary slammed the Centre over rising prices of fuel, essential items and life-saving drugs, and mocked it for waving off taxes on movies to "serve its vested political interests".

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:48 AM IST