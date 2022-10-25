EAM Jaishankar receives call from UK Foreign Secretary; Ukraine and bilateral ties discussed

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, right, with his UK counterpart James Cleverly, in September, 2022 | ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday recieved a call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wherein both leaders discussed bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict.

"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict," tweeted Jaishankar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The talks come against the backdrop of the United Nations Security Council, which is set to hold a discussion over Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning.

"Great to speak with India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today. We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia's rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today," tweeted Cleverly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moscow's 'dirty bomb' warning dismissed by West

The US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow's claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation, reported CNN.

Russia's claim this week that Ukraine could use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory is seen by analysts as a new attempt to stoke fear of nuclear escalation among Kyiv's backers, if not a pure and simple distraction.

A "dirty bomb" is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials disseminated in an explosion.

The term is often used interchangeably with radiological dispersal device (RDD), a bomb where radioactive materials are used.

In a joint statement, the US, France and Britain -- three of the other nuclear powers on the United Nations Security Council -- said Sunday that Russia's claims were "transparently false".