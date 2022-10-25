EAM Jaishankar receives call from UK Foreign Secretary; Ukraine and bilateral ties discussed

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday recieved a call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wherein both leaders discussed bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict.
"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict," tweeted Jaishankar.
The talks come against the backdrop of the United Nations Security Council, which is set to hold a discussion over Russia's 'dirty bomb' warning.
"Great to speak with India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today. We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia's rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today," tweeted Cleverly.
Moscow's 'dirty bomb' warning dismissed by West
The US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow's claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation, reported CNN.
Russia's claim this week that Ukraine could use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory is seen by analysts as a new attempt to stoke fear of nuclear escalation among Kyiv's backers, if not a pure and simple distraction.
A "dirty bomb" is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials disseminated in an explosion.
The term is often used interchangeably with radiological dispersal device (RDD), a bomb where radioactive materials are used.
In a joint statement, the US, France and Britain -- three of the other nuclear powers on the United Nations Security Council -- said Sunday that Russia's claims were "transparently false".
