EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, meets artist Sarkis Khachaturian as part of cultural exchange

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Armenia and held a meeting with his counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, the two held a discussion on enhancing trade, education, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A warm and productive meeting with FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia today. Discussed a roadmap to take our bilateral cooperation forward. Agreed on enhancing our trade, education, and cultural exchanges."

During his trip and as a part of enhancing cultural relations between the two nations, Jaishankar met a noted and popular Armenia Artist Sarkis Khachaturian at the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan.

The EAM took to Twitter to share the artworks of Sarkis Khachaturian called 'Ajanta in Armenia'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reached Armenia as part of his three-nation tour to Central Asia with an aim to further enhance bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the Afghanistan developments.

Jaishankar also met the president of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan and discussed the importance of nurturing the bonds between the two countries.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:58 PM IST