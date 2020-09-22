E-avatars of students attend IIT Guwahati's virtual convocation

COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our lives and convocation ceremonies are one of them. In one such digital convocation ceremony Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati awarded degrees to 3d avatars of its student.

The 22nd Convocation of IIT Guwahati was held on 22nd September 2020 (Tuesday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing today. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the event.

The future of a country is what its youth think today and this is the time to be future-ready, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi durig his address.

"The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready. In the last few days, you may have discussed the National Education Policy (NEP). It is for the youth of 21st-Century who will lead the country and make India a global leader in science and technology," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing.

