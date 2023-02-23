Dwarka Court grants bail to Pawan Khera after arrest over comment against PM Modi

The Dwarka Court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was arrested by Assam Police over his comment mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court granted the Congress spokesperson interim bail on furnishing a bond of ₹30,000.

Khera was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on production before a Delhi magistrate after the Congress moved the top court against Khera's arrest.

The SC issued notice to Assam and UP Police on Khera's plea seeking to club all FIRs against him. SC says, till the next date of hearing,the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.

All FIRs to be clubbed

"In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applied for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, Petitioner shall be released on interim bail by magistrate.

"Issue notice on the prayer for transferring and clubbing all FIRs registered to one jurisdiction. Notice issued to state of Assam and UP. Ms Bhati, ASG accepts notice on behalf of Assam," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, hearing the Congress petition against cases registered in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Why was Pawan Khera arrested?

The FIR filed against Khera by a BJP leader is based on a recent press conference where Khera fumbled PM Modi’s name while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the alleged manipulation of stocks by the Adani Group.

During the press conference, as reported by NDTV, Khera said, "If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das...sorry Damodardas...Modi have?"

Read Also Why was Pawan Khera arrested? His remarks against PM Modi explained

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)