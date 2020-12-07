Dutch woman arrested for ramming her jeep into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist, overstaying in India in violation of the visa norms, has been arrested for allegedly ramming her jeep into a car in Satara district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and the vehicle which the woman was driving was a stolen one, they said.
She rammed her jeep into the car from its rear side, a senior official from Satara police station said.
The woman, hailing from the Netherlands, was in India on a tourist visa. However, her visa has expired and she has been overstaying in the country, the official said.
The Karad city police have registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including theft, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.
"We are inquiring into her overstaying," the official said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)