New Delhi: Elections for the Delhi University Students' Union will be held on September 12, officials said on Wednesday.The last date for filing of nomination papers is September 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 5.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the varsity said. Last year, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidates won three posts, while Congress-backed National Students' Union of India emerged victorious on one.