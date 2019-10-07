Dussehra 2019: WhatsApp and Facebook wishes for friends and family

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and the end of evil. After the nine-days of Navaratri, Vijayadashami or Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil.
Dussehra is celebrated all across India. Effigies of Raavan are burned to celebrate the mythological victory of Ram over Raavan.
On this auspicious day, celebrate the festival by wishing your loved ones good health, happiness and prosperity.
"On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!"
"Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dusshera."
"Happy Dussehra 2019!!
D – Devil in
U – Your life by giving you
S – Splendid and
S – Sparkling
E – Energy which brings
H – Happiness
R – Riches and
A – Abundance!
Happy Dussehra 2019!"
