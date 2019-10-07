Dussehra 2019: WhatsApp and Facebook wishes for friends and family

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and the end of evil. After the nine-days of Navaratri, Vijayadashami or Dussehra celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra is celebrated all across India. Effigies of Raavan are burned to celebrate the mythological victory of Ram over Raavan.

On this auspicious day, celebrate the festival by wishing your loved ones good health, happiness and prosperity.