Durgapur educationist gets National Award to Teachers

Kolkata: A teacher, based in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhman district, has been selected this year for the National Award to Teachers. Dr Kalimul Haque made his community proud in the vicinity after being selected for the National Award to Teachers 2020.

This award is given by the Union government to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. It honours those teachers who through their commitment and industry have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students.

Dr Haque, headmaster of Nepali Para Hindi High school, is happy for being selected for the award. Congratulations have been pouring in from other teachers and local people. “The infrastructure in the school is not less than any other school. After I joined here, the classrooms have been ramped up and we have five smart classrooms. A well-equipped AC laboratory has been added for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Innovative ideas have been introduced in the curriculum apart from books,” said Dr Haque.

Dr.Haque is one amongst two teachers from West Bengal to feature in the list of winners and amongst the 47 other teachers nation-wide to receive the award. The teachers are selected after a three step rigourous process, which first starts with applying online. Teachers have to show what they have done for the significant development of school students, how they have involved society at large in the school and what they have done for national integration.

The selection is done at the district level and then goes to the State level. The state has a quota and West Bengal has a quota for six teachers. A ten minute presentation is given by teachers on all aspects and only then are they selected for the final stage.

Dr.Haque’s family is very happy at the news and has always supported him in his endeavour. “My family has supported me immensely as I have worked for the school post school hours. They have a big hand in me reaching this far. My family is very happy, when I got the news I was with my family. My mother hugged me with pride. Everyone is very happy. It is a different experience for me an congratulations are coming my way.” Added Dr.Haque.

The award will be conferred during the Teacher’s Day celebrations on September 5th in New Delhi.