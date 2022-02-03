Durga Puja celebrations will start from September 1: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing an administrative meeting said that Durga Puja celebrations will start from September 1 this year. She also claimed that Durga Carnival will be a grand affair after UNESCO gave heritage tag to Bengal’s Durga Puja.

“The women will blow conches and people from other religions will also participate in the programme on September 1. Durga Carnival will be a grand affair at Red Road this year. It will be a tribute to the respect given by UNESCO to Durga Puja,” said Mamata.

Urging them to give more stress for 100 days, the Chief Minister claimed that East Burdwan and Birbhum are lagging behind in implementing government schemes.

“I won’t tolerate any discrepancies and delay in delay in implementing government schemes. Upper-level officers forward the work to their juniors for which there is always the delay,” alleged Mamata.

Asking all the government officials not to incur extra expenses, Mamata said that the Central government gives only 90 thousand crore rupees to the state.

“Several expenditures have been made for which there is not much money in the treasury. Parking space will be made at the bordering areas which will add to the revenue of the state government,” mentioned Mamata.

The Chief Minister also asked all the government officials to listen to the problems of the people and also to address them at the earliest.

“Now Duare Sarkar will have 24 schemes and people will get all their problems addressed during this programme. The government officials should also carefully listen to people’s grievances and address them,” further added Mamata.

Mamata also invited people to attend the Industrial meet by the state government on February 23.

Slamming the banks for allegedly not cooperating with the state government, Mamata urged cooperative banks to come forward and get them listed for ‘smooth’ functioning of the government’s student’s credit card scheme.

