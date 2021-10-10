Durga Puja 2021: Significance, date and all you need to know

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in India. The devotees pay homage to the Hindu goddess Durga. Huge pandals are set up to celebrate the festival. It is mostly observed in the month of Ashwini, according to the Hindu Calendar.

Durga Puja is an important festival in the Shaktism tradition of Hinduism. It coincides with Navaratri and Dussehra celebrations, observed by other traditions of Hinduism.

Durga Puja is one of the oldest tradition in India. It reflects the victory of Goddess Durga over evil. The practice includes a bundle of nine different plants, called navapatrika. Idols of Goddess Durga are also traditionally made of biodegradable materials such as straw, clay, soil, and wood.

Durga Puja is practiced by Bengalis, Odias, Maithils, Assamese and others who follow Hinduism.

Durga Puja is a ten-day festival and the last five days involve rituals and practices. The last days are - Sashthi , Saptami , Ashtami and Navami. Traditional special bhog, Sindoor khela and Dhunuchi naach are the essentials of Durga Puja, where women participate on a large scale and worship the goddess.

This year, Durga Puja will begin on Monday, October 11 and will end on Friday, October 15.

Advertisement

ALSO READ For the first time in the history of Durga Puja in Bengal, priestesses to perform pujo rituals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:01 PM IST