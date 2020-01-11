Dubai-bound passenger detained in Mangaluru Airport for carrying undeclared foreign currencies worth Rs 5.48 lakh

Mangaluru: A Dubai-bound passenger was detained on Saturday at the Mangaluru International Airport here for carrying undocumented foreign currencies totalling Rs 5.48 lakh.
During the screening of baggageat the airport early morning, CISF officials observed some suspicious image in the hand baggage of a passenger, who was scheduled to travel by a spice jet flight for Dubai, CISF sources said.
The officials found US dollars, Chinese, Malaysian and Turkish currency valued approximately at Rs 5,48,000. The passenger was detained and the recovered currency was handed over to customs officials for further action.
Custom officials offloaded the passenger and has begun investigation, the sources said.
