 Ruckus At Mangaluru Airport After Dubai-Bound Air India Flight Gets Delayed By 12 Hours Due To Technical Snag (Watch)
Ruckus At Mangaluru Airport After Dubai-Bound Air India Flight Gets Delayed By 12 Hours Due To Technical Snag (Watch)

The flight, as per reports, was to take off from the Mangalore airport on Monday at 11:15 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
An Air India Express flight to Dubai which could not take off from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday due to a technical snag, finally departed on Tuesday afternoon, airport sources said. The flight was scheduled to take off at 11.15 PM on Monday. A total of 164 passengers, who were on the flight, remained stranded at the airport the entire night, causing severe hardship.

An alternate flight was arranged from Thiruvananthapuram, which finally took off at 12.20 PM on Tuesday. Of the passengers, seven people departed in other flights owing to the delay, sources said. The passengers reportedly took the airport officials to task for the inordinate delay in the departure of the flight.

Videos posted on Twitter shows scenes of ruckus inside the airport terminal as security personnel try to pacify the angry passengers.

Watch the video here:

