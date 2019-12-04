DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from today

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will be going on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn.

According to reports, the decision to go on strike has been made on the basis of August 28 DU circular which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session. The DUTA also wrote letters to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD Ministry on Tuesday to intervene immediately to end the crisis which has emerged due to a letter issued by the university.