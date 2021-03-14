DU online exams from March 15: Important guidelines, dos and don'ts

Online exams are scheduled to begin in Delhi University from March 15. The students have been asked to take care of technical things like download, upload, password, internet network, more than the answers to the questions.

Many times, hundreds of students get entangled in technical matters. To overcome this confusion, a special team has now been formed, which includes professors and students knowing about online book exams.

On March 15, online book examinations of the first-year students are going to start. About 1.25 lakh students will appear online. For the first time, this team of professors and students will provide solutions to the problems related to the examination of students of Delhi University sitting in the online book exam. Students of colleges, non-collegiate and SOL will get benefit from this.

The team has been formed by the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) and student organisation CYSS. The committee includes those teachers and students who have information related to the university examination. The committee consists of Hansraj Suman as convenor and Kamal Tiwari as covalent. Assistant Professors Sunil Kumar, Manoj Kumar Singh and Narendra Pandey are also part of this committee.

Professor Hansraj told IANS, "Students have been instructed to first go to the university's website and download their admit cards to get the information related to taking the exam. Please do any work related to the exam with your registered email id. The students will be required to download the question papers and upload answer sheets with the same email id from which they have filled the examination form."

Professor Sunil Kumar said, "It is mandatory to remember your email ID and its password before the exam, write it down somewhere or remember it. While submitting the PDF of the answer sheet, keep in mind that it should not be password protected, otherwise the checker will not be able to open and evaluate it."