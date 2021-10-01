DU admissions 2021: Delhi University UG cut-off to be out today on www.du.ac.in

Delhi University will release its first cut-off today for UG courses. The lists would be released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.
Most of the principals were unanimous in saying that the cut-offs are going to be higher this time, with more students scoring above 95 per cent this year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams.
Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.
Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).
Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges
1st October, 2021 (Friday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off
5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges
09th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off
10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off
5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)
Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges
16th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off
10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off
5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)
Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges
25th Oct (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off
10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges
30th October (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off
10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)
Declaration of 5th Cutoffs*
8th Nov (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off
10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off
11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)
Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff
5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)
Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available
13th Nov (Saturday)
Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive
14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)
Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive
16th Nov (Tuesday)
These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi
