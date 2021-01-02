Dry run in 6 Chhattisgarh districts

Raipur: The Covid ‘dry run’ (mock drill) was held in capital Raipur and six districts including Surguja, Durg, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Bastar and Gaurela Pendra Marwahi in Chhattisgarh to test the preparedness and quality of vaccine delivery. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and Director National Health Mission Dr Priyanka Shukla inspected Covid vaccination ‘dry run’ held in Raipur, an official press release said on Saturday. The Health Minister visited Saraswati Primary School vaccina­tion centre in Purani Basti locality of capital city Raipur. He interacted with health officials on the spot and inquired about problems faced during vaccination.