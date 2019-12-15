Drunk man runs over petrol pump worker in Ghaziabad

A man in an inebriated state crushed the leg of a filling station worker under his SUV here, police said on Saturday.

The SUV driver perhaps wanted to shock the victim by driving close to him but lost control of the vehicle, Kavi Nagar Station House Officer Mohammad Aslam told PTI.

The victim, Sanjay, was on duty on Wednesday evening when the SUV passed through the filling station and crushed his leg, he said.

The accused, identified as Ankit, was known to the victim and fled after the incident, the SHO said.