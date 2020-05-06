Drunk man bites snake to pieces

Shankar Raj

Bengaluru

The opening of liquor shops across Karnataka after weeks of lockdown has sparked strange incidents. What was most striking was the video of an apparently drunk man biting a snake to shreds for coming across his way while he was riding his bike in Kolar on Tuesday. “How dare you block my path,” he was heard shouting in a video of the incident that has gone viral.

In the video, eyewitnesses were seen aghast as the man held the snake and started biting it till it was torn apart into pieces. The man was identified as Kumar.

In another incident, a man bought liquor worth Rs52,000 in Bengaluru and put up the bill on social media. Authorities took prompt action against the shop-owner even as the man pulled down the images of the bill. In another incident, a man, apparently drunk, fell into a drainage and died of head injury in Bengaluru. Karnataka registered sale of liquor worth Rs45 crore on Monday when the shops opened first time after weeks of lockdown.