Drunk driver mows down cop at toll plaza checkpoint

A 40-year-old policeman died after being run over at a checkpoint on Pune-Solapur highway by a tempo whose driver was allegedly drunk, said an official on Monday.

Police constable Sagar Chaube was manning a checkpoint near Varavade toll plaza on Sunday and had asked tempo driver Navnath Gutte to stop but the latter sped past, in the process mowing down Chaube, an official of Temburni police station in Solapur district said.

"Chaube died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Gutte was caught by those present and was found to be under the influence of alcohol," the official said.