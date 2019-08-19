Bengaluru: Drunk driver hits 7 pedestrians after driving car onto pavement

Bengaluru: At least seven pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver drove his car onto a pavement here at HSR Layout locality on Sunday."A car driven by a drunk man ploughed into pedestrians and injured seven people in Bengaluru's HSR Layout," police said.
The accident, which occurred in front of a hotel at around 3 pm on Sunday, was caught on camera wherein the white SUV was seen speeding onto the pavement.
Soon after the incident, passers-by lent a helping hand in shifting the injured to the hospital. Police have registered a case and arrested the driver for drunken and rash driving.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)