Drunk dad infuriated at having no son attacks daughter with hammer

Bengaluru: In a brutal attack, a coffee estate owner used a massive hammer to injure his 12 year-old daughter as he was reportedly upset that he did not have sons.

The incident took place in Hassan district of Karnataka last night and the entire episode was caught on video by his elder daughter. The father, identified as Prasanth, was reportedly in a drunken state and was seen singing film songs while hammering the hand of his daughter.

The video of the attack has gone viral on social media. According to locals, Prashant used to regularly beat up his two daughters as he was upset over not having a son.

Local police said that they have seen the video and would soon file a suo moto case and arrest Prasanth. Pro-Kannada outfits today launched a march demanding the arrest of the accused.