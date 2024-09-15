Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Army Deserter, Seizes 12.5 Kg Heroin

Representative Image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an Army-deserter identified as Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, a key player in the Pakistan-linked heroin smuggling racket, and seized 12.5 kg heroin from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused Fauji, a resident of village Kasel in Tarn Taran, was on the run since August 2024, when his accomplice identified as Sartaj was arrested from Jammu bus-stand with 33 kg of heroin in Jammu.

DGP Yadav said that it was learnt that the cartel has international connections and it is being led by a notorious fugitive identified as Amrit Pal Singh Baath, a native of village Mianpur in Tarn Taran and presently operating from Dubai, who has 15-20 cases registered against him in various police stations of Punjab, including two murder cases.

Fauji was nabbed following a tip-off in Jalandhar by laying a special police post with 200 grams heroin, while 12.4 kg heroin was recovered from a pinpointed location at link road from Tarn-Taran to village Jodhpur as revealed by the accused, DGP Yadav said.

The AIG, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that during questioning arrested accused has revealed that he and his associate had procured drug consignment of 50 kg heroin from Akhnoor sector last month, of which, 33 kg heroin haul was with his associate Sartaj, who was arrested by the J&K police.