Drones spotted in Punjab

Ferozepur: The BSF on Tuesday sighted two high-flying drones along Punjab's Hussainiwala sector, days after police recovered Pakistani drones used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of the state.

Border Security Force personnel sighted a drone four times on the Pakistani side, while once it was seen almost a kilometer inside the Indian territory near the HK tower border outpost, a BSF official said.

He said another drone was seen near Basti Ram Lal border outpost on the Pakistani side. While going back, the light and sound of the drone went off and it vanished within no time, he said.

Sources said that the troops have been asked to keep hawk's eye on such developments. In September, two drones were recovered from border areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has activated at least 20 terror camps and another 20 launch pads along the Line of Control with increased efforts to ensure infiltration of as many terrorists as it can into Jammu and Kashmir before the onset of winter, officials said on Tuesday.

The terror training camps and launch pads, with at least 50 terrorists in each, were activated after these were temporarily shut down following the bombing of a CRPF bus in Pulwama in February and subsequent retaliatory bombing of terror camps in Balakot by the Indian Air Force.

Pakistani agencies were desperately looking to carry out spectacular terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and even in the hinterlands following the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories, a security official said quoting intelligence inputs.

"We have intelligence inputs that Pakistan has activated at least 20 terror training camps and another 20 launch pads with about 50 terrorists in each.

All these terrorists will infiltrate through LoC wherever and whenever there are opportunities," the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has said 200 to 300 terrorists are active in the state and Pakistan has intensified cross-border firing to push in as many of them as possible before the onset of winter.