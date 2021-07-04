Drone spotted in J&K's Samba district days after attack on IAF base: Report

Days after two drones dropped explosives inside the IAF station in Jammu, another drone was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, reported News18. As per the report, the area has multiple army installations.

However, after conducting an initial search operation, nothing was found, reported India Today.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following the June 27 drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station.

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.

Drones were spotted hovering over vital Army installations in different areas of Jammu during night hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

While the Army said it thwarted a drone activity on its brigade headquarters at Kaluchak and Ratnuchak during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, it neither confirmed nor denied the movement of drones over its military stations at Sunjwan, Miran Sahib, Kaluchak and Ratnuchak during the subsequent days.

The government is expected to release a new cybersecurity strategy this year, Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, the National Cybersecurity Coordinator at the Prime Minister's Office said at an event on Saturday.

The coordinator, at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), added that the strategy would holistically cover the entire ecosystem of cyberspace in India. "The vision of this strategy is to ensure safe, secure, resilient, vibrant, and trusted cyberspace," he said.

The new strategy would serve as a guideline to tackle every aspect, whether it is governance or data as a national resource, or building indigenous capabilities or cyber audit, to name a few. There are about 80-odd deliverables coming out of this new strategy, he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)