Driving licence expired? Chill, it’s valid till Dec 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of driving licences and required documents of motor vehicles till December 30, 2020, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said on Monday.

The ministry had earlier extended the validity of the documents till September 30.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 30th of December 2020," said the statement.

It has further advised that all concerned documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to the lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020, may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020. —Agencies

Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31, 2020, it said.