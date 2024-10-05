 Drink This Water And Get Our Vote: Villagers Challenge Candidates To Drink 'Unfit' Water Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Elections
As the Haryana elections come around the corner, villagers of Samaspur in Charkhi Dadri constituency have presented candidates with a challenge to win their votes. The challenge is to come and drink a glass of water supplied to them.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
(Left) water storage tank in Samaspur, Haryana, and (Right) woman holding glass of contaminated water fetched from supplier. | PTI (Screengrab)

Delhi: Prior to the upcoming Haryana elections, residents of a village in Haryana have presented a challenge to political party candidates vying for their vote.

Before the approaching Haryana elections, voters in Samaspur village, located in the Charkhi Dadri constituency, have presented a challenge to candidates from all political parties vying for their support.

The challenge includes consuming contaminated and unpleasant-tasting water that the villagers of Samaspur village have been using the unfit water for decades. They have had to purchase potable water for many years. The voters of

Inhabitants have reported being compelled to purchase potable water for a decade because the water provided in the region is contaminated and emits a repugnant odour—unsuitable for any living being, including animals and humans.

In Haryana, those campaigning for elections are encountering difficulties due to civic problems and agricultural complaints being the main focus of the locals.

People Of Haryana Are Angry

Earlier this week, BJP candidates faced public wrath in Ratia and Hisar assembly constituencies.

Sunita Duggal, a former MP and BJP candidate from Ratia, faced protests from farm activists during her campaign on Tuesday. She was chased down by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kheti Bachao) and was forced to acknowledge the legitimacy of the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

In Hisar, BJP candidate Dr Kamal Gupta was targeted during a public meeting in Badwali Dhani village on Monday night. While addressing the crowd, a slipper was thrown at him, hitting him. Despite the incident, Gupta continued with his speech.

Haryana Assembly Polls

The state of Haryana will conduct its assembly elections in one stage on October 5, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8.

article-image

The voting for the 90-seat Haryana assembly will take place on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

