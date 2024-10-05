Drink This Water And Get Our Vote: Villagers Challenge Candidates To Drink 'Unfit' Water Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Elections

(Left) water storage tank in Samaspur, Haryana, and (Right) woman holding glass of contaminated water fetched from supplier. | PTI (Screengrab)

Delhi: Prior to the upcoming Haryana elections, residents of a village in Haryana have presented a challenge to political party candidates vying for their vote.

The challenge includes consuming contaminated and unpleasant-tasting water that the villagers of Samaspur village have been using the unfit water for decades. They have had to purchase potable water for many years.

VIDEO | Haryana Election 2024: Voters in Samaspur village of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri constituency have set a challenge for candidates of all political parties seeking their votes in the upcoming election. The challenge is to come and drink a glass of water being supplied to their… pic.twitter.com/orFbNekPlB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2024

Inhabitants have reported being compelled to purchase potable water for a decade because the water provided in the region is contaminated and emits a repugnant odour—unsuitable for any living being, including animals and humans.



In Haryana, those campaigning for elections are encountering difficulties due to civic problems and agricultural complaints being the main focus of the locals.

Women from Samaspur, Haryana, challenge candidates to drink a glass of water to win their vote | PTI (Screengrab)

People Of Haryana Are Angry



Earlier this week, BJP candidates faced public wrath in Ratia and Hisar assembly constituencies.

Sunita Duggal, a former MP and BJP candidate from Ratia, faced protests from farm activists during her campaign on Tuesday. She was chased down by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kheti Bachao) and was forced to acknowledge the legitimacy of the farmers protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Water storage tank in Samaspur Village | PTI (Screengrab)

In Hisar, BJP candidate Dr Kamal Gupta was targeted during a public meeting in Badwali Dhani village on Monday night. While addressing the crowd, a slipper was thrown at him, hitting him. Despite the incident, Gupta continued with his speech.

Haryana Assembly Polls

The state of Haryana will conduct its assembly elections in one stage on October 5, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8.

