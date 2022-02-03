'Drink some gaumutra shots': TMC MP Mahua Moitra ahead of Parliament speech

Ahead of her Lok Sabha speech, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking them to get ready for her speech.

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra said: "Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her tweet comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Parliament drew huge flak from the ruling BJP leaders.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government for the faulty domestic policies as well as a flawed foreign policy that brought Pakistan and China together.

Gandhi, in his speech, alleged that the present dispensation has defied the strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping China and Pakistan separate and has brought both countries together.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Gandhi said inside the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, "narrated an incident" about Amit Shah alleging that when a delegation from Manipur went to meet Shah, "they were told to remove their shoes, whereas Amit Shah himself was wearing slippers".

The Congress leader, demanding an apology from Shah, has asserted that the Home Minister has "insulted people of Manipur".

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:52 PM IST