DRDO's anti-COVID-19 pill '2DG' to be launched on May 17

New Delhi: Giving itself options in treatment of Covid, an anti-coronavirus drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be launched on Monday.

During the soft launch, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will distribute around 10,000 doses to some hospitals in the national capital.

The drug which has a tongue twister name -- 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG -- was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharma giant, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the apex body, has approved the medicine for emergency use.

The drug has shown reassuring results in its phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, the report in NDTV news portal said. Most important, it was found to be effective in cutting short the hospital stays of Covid patients and reducing their oxygen dependence.