DRDO to add new chapters in technological warfare: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is adding new chapters like information technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics in technological warfare.

DRDO is working to prevent various present and upcoming dangers in a very futuristic and first-of-its-kind approach, he added.

"DRDO is working to prevent various present and upcoming dangers in a very futuristic & first-of-its-kind approach. We're adding a new chapter in technological warfare like IT, AI, and robotics, every day," said Singh at a DRDO seminar on 'Preparing for the Future' in Delhi.

"DRDO now has a new role. It will not only provide service for defence research and development but will also be a facilitator for the in-house research & development of private sectors," he added.

"I have mixed feelings of celebrations and sadness; on one side, DRDO is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and on the other side, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others are no more with us," he further said.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:07 PM IST