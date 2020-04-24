DRDO declares Tier 1 CBT examination results on drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRD) has declared the Tier 1 CBT examination results on its official website drdo.gov.in.

The examinations were conducted to fill 224 vacancies of the Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), and various other posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre.

Candidates appeared in the computer-based examination which was conducted last year from November 17 to 23.

Click here to check your results.