Draft mob lynching law: 7 years to life imprisonment; can also charge police officers

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has submitted a draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for mob lynching crimes. The draft bill has recommended jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment for assailants and up to three years for dereliction of duty by a police officer or district magistrate.

The chairman of the Commission, Justice (retd) A.N. Mittal submitted the report on mob lynching, along with the draft Bill to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 128-page report has cited various cases of lynching in the state and recommended the immediate enactment of law as per the recommendations made by the Supreme Court in 2018. The Commission said the existing laws were not sufficient to combat lynching and asserted that there should be a separate law to tackle them.

The draft law defines terms such as “lynching”, “mob”, “victim”, “offensive material” and “hostile environment” created against the victim or family, including a boycott of trade, public humiliation, depriving people of their fundamental rights, and forcing them to leave their homes. According to the law commission, the law should contain provisions on providing compensation to a victim’s family for grievous injury or loss of life and property, and rehabilitation of the victims and their families.

According to data, 50 incidents of mob violence have taken place in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2019, PTI reported. Eleven of the 50 victims of the assault died.

Here's what the draft Bill on mob lynching law says: