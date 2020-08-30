Dr Harsh Vardhan says 'don't take COVID-19 lightly', Twitter labels him 'Internet Explorer'

Time and again, we've seen that the Internet does not forget. On Sunday social media dug out a March 5 tweet on the COVID-19 pandemic to criticise Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. You see, he had assured at the time that there was "no need to panic" and that the government had taken precautions to handle the virus.
Reacting sharply to criticism from Rahul Gandhi he had said that the Congress leader "obviously ‘knows’ better than WHO which is saying there is no need to panic".
"My statement in Parliament outlined the high level of preparedness with which we are handling #CoronaOutbreak India DOES have a robust healthcare system which is being appreciated globally @RahulGandhi do you know what’s happening around the world? Are you back from your holiday?" he wrote.
This comment has not aged will. Now, as India sees an all-time-high daily case load, Dr Harsh Vardhan noted that while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 76.28%, the pandemic should not be taken lightly.
"Although our country is better equipped to deal with the viral infection than the rest of the world, we should not take the pandemic lightly," he said.
India has so far recorded more than 3.54 million COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning. And to be far, India does have a high rate of recovery as well as a fatality rate that is amongst the lowest in the world. However the steady spike in cases has alarmed many recently.
And while many brought out the previous tweet to criticise the health minister, others questioned the decision to hold NEET, JEE exams, the gradual unlocking of the country and more.
