Dr Harsh Vardhan says 'don't take COVID-19 lightly', Twitter labels him 'Internet Explorer'

Time and again, we've seen that the Internet does not forget. On Sunday social media dug out a March 5 tweet on the COVID-19 pandemic to criticise Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. You see, he had assured at the time that there was "no need to panic" and that the government had taken precautions to handle the virus.

Reacting sharply to criticism from Rahul Gandhi he had said that the Congress leader "obviously ‘knows’ better than WHO which is saying there is no need to panic".

"My statement in Parliament outlined the high level of preparedness with which we are handling #CoronaOutbreak India DOES have a robust healthcare system which is being appreciated globally @RahulGandhi do you know what’s happening around the world? Are you back from your holiday?" he wrote.