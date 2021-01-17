Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Bagalkote (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support price on various crops, he said.

"I want to say that if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income," he said at a event in Kerakalmatti village in this district in Karnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group, headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani, Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of the central government for the welfare of the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the state too has not left any stone unturned to work for the welfare of farmers, the Home Minister said.