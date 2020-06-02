Doubling farm income by 2022 is another 'jumla': Ahmed Patel

After the government has announced new Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for Kharif crops, Congress on Tuesday said that all hopes of farmers were dashed as they have been facing an unprecedented crisis due to the lockdown, locust attack and cyclone.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "If this is going to be the government's attitude towards farmers, their promise to double farm income by 2022 will end up becoming another 'jumla'."

The Congress leader said that unfortunately, all hopes of farmers expecting much-needed respite were dashed by the Centre.

"Forget about profit, this so-called raise in Kharif MSPs won't even cover their losses and debts", he added

The leader twitted about the same.