 Double-Decker Train Coaches Separate Near Surat, No Casualties Reported
HomeIndiaDouble-Decker Train Coaches Separate Near Surat, No Casualties Reported

Double-Decker Train Coaches Separate Near Surat, No Casualties Reported

The event caused a disruption in train traffic between Surat and Mumbai. The faulty coach was transported to the Gothan railway station, where railway engineers and officials inspected them. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the train's problem. The running of trains from Ahmedabad to Surat was disrupted as well.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Railway mechanic can be seen working on the detached coaches | Melvyn Thomas

Surat: About seven carriages of the double-decker train traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai separated after the coupling connecting the compartments failed near Gothan village in Olpad Taluka in Surat on Thursday (August 15) morning. The event occurred when the train was approaching Surat railway station at slow speed.

This incident did not result in any casualties. As soon as the incident was reported, the railway administration and police arrived and conducted an investigation. Passengers were trapped in the middle of the train as the coaches broke apart near Surat. The compartments with broken couplings were sent to Mumbai for further assessment.

‘Female Doctors Attacked, Medicines Destroyed’: Mob Vandalizes RG Kar Medical College; Video...
article-image

Iqbal Shaikh, who was travelling in a double decker train, reported that at 8:50 am, coaches 7 and 8 of the 12932 double decker express train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai suddenly parted. At that moment, a woman standing in the running carriage shouted loudly. People realised that the train compartment had separated. After intimation to the railways, officials arrived at the scene. Railway officials have now removed coach number 7 and routed the train to Mumbai via coach numbers 6 and 8.

According to Railway Department official Javend Mansoori, they received a notice regarding the accident and have completed the necessary repairs here. The train's couplers were restored before the compartments were dispatched to Mumbai.

