DoPT Investigates Disability Parameters Of 6 Civil Servants Amid Puja Khedkar Row

The disability status of six civil servants, including serving officials and probationers, is being investigated by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). This is in response to an examination of the veracity of their disability claims. On July 26, DoPT asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to use a medical board to reevaluate these officials' disability certificates, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Investigations

The investigation's targets are five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. When these individuals first started working in the civil service and utilised reservation benefits, they were categorised as People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Social media posts that questioned the validity of their disability claims after images of them dancing and playing sports surfaced online—activities that did not seem to fit the descriptions of their stated disabilities—were what sparked the investigation.

The officers in question passed their exams between 2010 and 2021. The disability certificates that these candidates included with their applications will be reevaluated by the medical board. Approved government hospitals require candidates to pass a physical fitness test, including Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS in Delhi. A Central Standing Medical Board (CSMB) considers these medical evaluations when making its final recommendations.

Proposed Amendments To Disability Certification Rules

In response to the controversy surrounding disability certifications, the Union government has proposed draft amendments to the Rules under the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act). These changes aim to tighten the certification process by including new requirements for identity verification, a current photo, and an Aadhar card.

The amendments also propose restricting the authority to process disability certificates to medical authorities and increasing the processing time for each application from one month to three months. These changes aim to address concerns raised by the Puja Khedkar case, in which the probationer who was expelled from the IAS was accused of falsifying her certificate of disability.

Criticisms For The Amendments

Experts and advocates for people with disabilities contend that the proposed changes might not adequately address the problem of forged certificates. Rather, they think that these modifications might put more obstacles in the way of qualified applicants. Access to essential benefits may become more complicated and delayed if additional documentation is required and processing times are prolonged.

Additionally, the proposed amendments call for colour-coding UDID cards according to the severity of disabilities, a move that activists worry could increase stigma and discrimination. A provision that permits applications to expire if they are not processed within two years may also force applicants to reapply, adding to their burden.

Yes, the Puja Khedkar issue is disturbing. Yes, action needs to be taken. However, the action that is required is stricter regulation of certification and ensuring that those with fake disability certificates are punished—not removing the disabled from the services altogether. — Nipun Malhotra (@nipunmalhotra) July 22, 2024

Statements from an Official

The National Platform of the Rights of the Disabled's V. Muralidharan criticised the proposed changes, claiming that rather than reducing corruption, they will make the process more difficult for people who actually have disabilities. He told The Hindu, “These amendments would not help cut the corruption that leads to fake certificates, no amount of rules might help this. It will only make things unnecessarily complex and difficult for genuine applicants to obtain their disability certificates.”

“The UDID database will have disability details of the people anyway. Why make it overt and visible? It will create a whole lot of more problems for people with ‘invisible’ disabilities such as mental illnesses,” V. Muralidharan said.

In addition, he questioned why each application was taking longer to process rather than shorter, pointing out that the processing time for UDID applications is already longer than six months. “I had applied for a UDID card on January 4, 2024 and am yet to get any response from the authorities,” he said according to a report by The Hindu.