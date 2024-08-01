'Don't Wish To Live For Long In This Environment': Congress Prez Kharge After 'Political Dynast' Remarks By BJP MP

PM

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday became emotional over the 'parivarvaad' statement by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari during a parliamentary session and urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge those remarks in the House regarding his political journey.

In a sombre tone, while taking umbrage to the remarks by the BJP MP, Kharge said that he felt bad about it and did not "wish to live for long in this environment." Soon after the laying of the listed paper in the House, the Congress leader pointed out that BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari had referred to his political journey and said his (Kharge's) entire family' was in politics.

"He made a comment regarding 'parivarvaad.' I request that this be expunged from the records," Kharge said.

The leader of the opposition further said he was a first-generation politician and provided details of his political journey, which began after he joined the Congress party. He mentioned that his father had died at the age of 85.

To this, Chairman Dhankhar wished him an even longer life than his father but Kharge quipped, "I felt bad. I don't wish to live for long in this environment." Stating that he had been in the chair when BJP MP Tiwari had made his remarks, Dhankar said he did not think the BJP leader had meant to convey anything wrong to Kharge but assured the Congress leader that he would minutely examine the records.

"Every member of Parliament is respected and Kharge Ji's life has been in public for almost 6 decades. I have said this many times and there are many respected members here too. Any word that hurts Kharge ji will not remain on record," said Chairman Dhankhar.