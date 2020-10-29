Don't want to comment on PM Modi's remarks, says Tejashwi

Patna: In the wake of the "Yuvraj of Jungle Raj" remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahagathbandhan leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the PM of our country is free to say anything.

"We were expecting him to say something on unemployment, job creation, special package, starvation in Bihar but he has taken a different path to attack me. I don't want to comment on his remarks," Yadav said.

"The core issue of this election is unemployment, development and people know it. Despite this they [the NDA] are not talking on real issues," he said further.

Earlier, during the Madhubani rally on Wednesday evening, Yadav said the biggest enemies of the people of Bihar are unemployment and corruption. Bihar has a double-engine government and one of its engines created unemployment and the other was involved in corruption, he claimed.

Referring to Mithilanchal belt where Madhubani is located, he said: “This place has a huge scope of establishing agriculture-based industries. I want to ask the double-engine govt why there is no food processing unit here," Yadav had said.

Left slams PM for ‘jungle raj ka yuvraaj’ jibe

Leaders of the Left parties slammed PM Modi for his "jungle raj ka yuvraaj (crown prince)" jibe aimed at Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD heads the five-party opposition grand alliance in Bihar. At a press conference which was addressed jointly by secretary generals of CPI(M) and CPI, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja respectively, besides CPI(ML) politburo member Kavita Krishnan, the leaders alleged that the epithet "rule of the jungle" was more apt for the administration in adjoining UP headed Yogi Adityanath.

The prime minister had, at rallies he addressed in the poll-bound state on Wednesday, repeatedly used the expression "jungle raj ke yuvraaj" without naming Yadav, who is the opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate, seeking to highlight the poor law and order situation that characterised the period when his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi ruled the state.