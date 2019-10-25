Don’t want a film on Sushma Swaraj’s life: Governor Swaraj

On Friday, Governor Swaraj Kaushal, the late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s husband, told a Twitter user that he didn’t want a film on her life. A Twitter user had written: “Sir is anyone planning a Film on the life of Legendary Late @SushmaSwaraj ji? That will be something I will be looking forward to if that ever materialize! Previously I gave a suggestion for her biography from your or Bansuri's side that would also be very inspirational for all.” To this Governor Swaraj wrote: “I do not support the idea of a film on her life.” Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in August after suffering cardiac arrest. Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges. Her rise in politics coincided in some ways with the growth of BJP as a party. She left a mark in roles as a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, as leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, and as External Affairs Minister in the first term of Narendra Modi government. A four-time member of Lok Sabha and three-time of Rajya Sabha, she did not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing her bad health. Swaraj's attachment with the party ideology and principles was apparent even hours before she passed away as she tweeted to congratulate Prime Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said.