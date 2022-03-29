'Don't vote or face consequences': BJP's Amit Malviya shares video of TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty threatening its voters

Ahead of the Asansol bypoll, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya On Tuesday shared a video of TMC MLA Naren Chakraborty issuing threats to the voters.

While sharing the video, Amit Malviya said, "TMC’s Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note."

Bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha seat, along with four assembly seats, will be held on April 12.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a fierce battle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Shatrughan Sinha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC.

The voting will be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16.

