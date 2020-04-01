Don't throw Tablighi Jamaat under the bus: Activist Kavita Krishnan attacks AAP's Atishi over Delhi govt's action

A war of words has broken down on Twitter between activist Kavita Krishnan and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi over the events that took place at Nizamuddin between March 1 and March 15.
Justifying the action taken by the Delhi government against the Tablighi Jamaat, Atishi tweeted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration had called for a ban of 50 or more people on March 13, but the organisation continued holding the event till March 15.
Not taking kindly to the action taken, Kavita Krishnan tweeted that the AAP was throwing Tablighi Jamaat under the bus.
The Centre and State governments are on high alert after news broke out that a mass gathering at an event conducted by religious organisation Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi's Nizamuddin had resulted in several people contacting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Here's a state-wise details of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin between March 1 and March 15: 501 were from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 46 from Ranchi. At the same time, in other places, 21 people from Andaman, 22 from Haryana, 15 from Himachal Pradesh, 45 from Karnataka, 15 from Kerala, 5 from Meghalaya, 15 from Odisha, 9 from Punjab, 19 from Rajasthan and 34 from Uttarakhand Tabligi had registered their presence in the Jamaat assembly. Apart from all this, 281 foreign guests had also attended and the total number was around 1830.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)