Don't throw Tablighi Jamaat under the bus: Activist Kavita Krishnan attacks AAP's Atishi over Delhi govt's action

A war of words has broken down on Twitter between activist Kavita Krishnan and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi over the events that took place at Nizamuddin between March 1 and March 15.

Justifying the action taken by the Delhi government against the Tablighi Jamaat, Atishi tweeted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration had called for a ban of 50 or more people on March 13, but the organisation continued holding the event till March 15.

Not taking kindly to the action taken, Kavita Krishnan tweeted that the AAP was throwing Tablighi Jamaat under the bus.