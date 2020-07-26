Don't spread lies: Former Vice President's kin to Gehlot

BJP MLA and son-in-law of former Vice President of India Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Narpat Singh Rajvi, has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of spreading lies while justifying his statement on laying siege to the Raj Bhawan on Friday. Posing three questions, Rajvi has asked Gehlotto come clean on Congress' role in the attempts to overthrow Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s government in the past. Earlier, Gehlot had said that he would not be responsible if the people of the state laid siege to the Governor House. When the BJP said that the CM was instigating lawlessness and demanded that Central forces be deployed at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot had gone on to say that his was a figure of speech and even Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had threatened to gherao the Raj Bhawan in 1993.

In a strongly worded letter to Gehlot, Rajvi said, “Your statements are all figments of your imagination. The truth of the matter is that there was President’s rule in the state in 1993 and Shekhawat was not on any Constitutional post. Even the people who had gathered in Civil Lines area (where Raj Bhawan is situated) had been told to keep peaceful.” “I know this as I was present there in the capacity of state general secretary and MLA,” writes Rajvi in the letter. Rajvi goes on to write, “You know the history of the State and have seen protests being held close to Raj Bhawan, but have become the first chief minister in the history of the state to stage protest and raise slogans against the Governor on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan.”

In his two-page letter, Rajvi also asked Gehlot about his statements about Bhanwarlal Sharma being the one behind toppling the BJP government in 1997 and himself expressing disagreement for it to the then Governor Baliram Bhagat.

His three questions: Was the conspiracy to topple the Bhairon Singh government not hatched by a minister of the Deve Gowda government in association with a former Congress chief minister of a state neighbouring Rajasthan? Is it not true that the Congress MLAs manhandled the Governor while he was delivering his address during the floor test? Did they not snatch his papers and break his mike?

If the Congress was not involved why was BJP MLAs Revatram Panwar – who was expelled for supporting the coup attempt given a ticket by Congress in the next elections?