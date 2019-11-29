Don't ruin once-in-generation chance: Manmohan to Modi

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday shared his worry over the precarious state of the Indian economy, blaming the government's policy doctrine that suspects every industrialist, banker, policy maker, regulator, entrepreneur and citizen.

The doctrine is the root cause of a sense of hopelessness in the society stifling economic activity and the economic growth, he said while delivering the valedictory address at the national conclave on the economy, organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies and Samrudha Bharat Foundation.

He said the economy is going down despite once-in-a-generation economic opportunity to catapult India to the next phase of economic development and create new jobs for hundreds of millions of youth.

Dr Manmohan Singh urged Prime Minister Modi that this is possible "only if he set aside his deep-rooted suspicion of our society and nurse us back to a harmonious, confident and mutually trustworthy society that can revive the animal spirits and help our economy soar."

Noting that India is now a $3 trillion global economic powerhouse driven largely by private enterprise, Dr Manmohan Singh said: "It is not a tiny command and control economy that can be bullied and directed at will. Nor can it be managed through colourful headlines and noisy media commentary.

"Shooting down messengers of bad news or shutting off economic reports and data is juvenile and does not behove a rising global economic powerhouse. No amount of subterfuge can hide the performance and analysis of a $3 trillion market economy of 1.2 billion people. Economic participants respond to social and economic incentives, Not diktats or coercions or public relations."

He said no one can deny the sharp slowdown in India's economy, not even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and yet she did not see its disastrous consequences, particularly on farmers, youth and the poor.

An economist of repute, Dr Manmohan Singh, said the mere changes in economic policy alone will not help revive the economy unless the current climate in the society is changed from fear to one of confidence for the economy to start growing robustly again.

His worry is that the government has lost the public trust. "Mutual trust and self-confidence are the bedrock of societal transactions that fosters economic growth. Our social fabric of trust and confidence is now torn and ruptured," he underlined.

Dr Manmohan Singh noted a palpable climate of fear in the society today as he said "many industrialists tell me they live in fear of harassment by government authorities, bankers are reluctant to make new loans for fear of retribution and entrepreneurs are hesitant to put up fresh projects for fear of failure attributed to ulterior motives."

Technology start-ups that are an important new engine of economic growth and jobs, seem to live under a shadow of constant surveillance and deep suspicion. Policy makers in government and other institutions are scared to speak the truth or engage in intellectually honest policy discussions.